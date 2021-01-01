CPD searching for man suspected of shooting another man outside a Farrow Road gas station

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says they are looking for a man who is accused of shooting a 51-year-old man outside the EZ Spot gas station on Farrow Road. Police say the incident, which started off as an argument, occurred on December 22.

According to the department, Dominique F. Russell is wanted for attempted murder.

Authorities say Russell should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information about this incident, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.