List of Midlands school districts temporarily moving online following winter break

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Several school districts throughout the Midlands have opted to temporarily move to a virtual learning model for students following winter break. Students in the following districts will learn online before returning to the classroom.

Richland County School District One: Remote learning January 4-19.

Richland County School District Two: Remote learning January 4-15. Return to classroom January 19.

Lexington County School District One: Remote learning January 4-8.

Lexington County School District Two: Remote learning January 4-8.

Lexington County School District Four: Remote learning January 5-8. Hybrid students return to hybrid model January 11-14.

Lexington-Richland School District Five: Remote learning January 4-6. Return to classroom January 7.

Orangeburg County School District: Virtual learning starting January 5. Hybrid returns January 19.

Clarendon School District One: Virtual learning January 4.

Clarendon School District Two: Virtual learning January 4. Option to return to the classroom two days per week on January 25.

Clarendon School District Three: Virtual learning for students in grades 3-12 through January 15. Option for face-to-face instruction beginning January 11 for students in grades 4K-2. Students in grades 3-5 have the option to return to in person learning on January 19.

Sumter School District: Virtual learning January 4. Hybrid model returns January 21.