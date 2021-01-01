President-elect Biden planning memorial event for the lives lost to COVID-19 the day before his inauguration

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– President-elect Joe Biden is planning to host a national memorial to remember the lives lost to the coronavirus. It is scheduled to take place January 19, and will include a lighting ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool in Washington.

January 19 is the day before the president-elect and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris take their oaths of office. Biden’s inaugural committee is asking cities and towns around the country to participate in the memorial by lighting buildings and ringing church bells as a show of unity and remembrance.