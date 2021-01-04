Better Business Bureau warns of COVID-19 relief scams

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With a new round of stimulus checks going out, the Better Business Bureau is warning us to look out for a new round of scams. The BBB says it is already getting reports of con artists claiming that you need to provide personal information to receive the stimulus funds.

Scammers are contacting people through texts, emails and phone calls about new COVID-19 relief and direct deposits. Consumer advocates say you should not reply to any of these messages and not give out any personal information.