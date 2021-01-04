DHEC provides an update on the state’s coronavirus vaccination efforts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control held a virtual press conference Monday afternoon to update the state’s coronavirus vaccination efforts. Dr. Brannon Traxler says the department has received the second doses for those who received the first wave of the vaccine last month. In addition, Dr. Traxler announced more than 43,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered as of this morning.

Dr. Trexler added that we are still in phase 1a of vaccine distribution, but says phase 1b should begin in February.