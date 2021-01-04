National Guard called in ahead of pro-Trump rally during Biden confirmation hearing

A stage is set up on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in preparation for a rally on Jan. 6, the day when Congress is scheduled to meet to formally finalize the presidential election results. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Bracing for possible violence, the nation’s capital has mobilized the National Guard ahead of planned protests by President Donald Trump’s supporters as Congress votes Wednesday on affirming Joe Biden’s election victory.

Trump’s supporters are planning to rally in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday, seeking to bolster Trump’s unproven claims of widespread voter fraud.

A U.S. defense official says the D.C. National Guard will be used  to help with expected protests this week but will not be armed or wearing body armor.

The Guard will be used for traffic control and other assistance.

Congress is meeting this week to certify the Electoral College results, and Trump has refused to concede, while whipping up support for protests.

