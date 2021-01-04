SLED investigating officer involved shooting with Chester County deputy

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officers with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say they are investigating an officer involved shooting that took place in Chester County on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say the incident began in Lancaster County when deputies with the Lancaster Sheriff’s Office were responding to a domestic violence call when the suspect fired shots at the deputies and led law enforcement on a chase that ended with the suspect crashing their vehicle in Chester County. Officials say the suspect then tried to evade law enforcement on foot and a Chester County Sheriff’s Office deputy fired his weapon at the armed suspect. Authorities say law enforcement conducted a search for the individual, who was found deceased in the woods near Highway 9.

Officials say no other injuries were reported.

The officer involved shooting remains under investigation.