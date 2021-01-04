State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman says she tested positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Monday, South Carolina State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced that she tested positive for COVID-19. The state superintendent says she was tested on December 31 and had been isolating as she was a close contact for her husband and son who both tested positive for the virus last week.

Spearman announced the news via Twitter.

have only mild symptoms. We will continue to follow CDC and DHEC protocols for isolation and quarantine. While isolating, I plan to continue to work from home and meet virtually as so many others in the education community have done this school year. (2/2) — Molly Spearman (@Molly_Spearman) January 4, 2021

Spearman says her family is only experiencing mild symptoms and she is continuing to work from home.