What you need to know about your stimulus check payment

(ABC News7) — NEW YORK — As millions are receiving their second round of stimulus checks, many of those eligible are already facing issues securing their $600 payments.

According to the IRS, those who filed 2019 tax returns and provided direct deposit information should automatically receive the payments in their bank accounts starting Dec. 29. Those who successfully registered for the first payment on IRS.gov should also get automatic payments. But that may not be the case for everyone.

Here’s what you need to know about stimulus check problems as Monday, Jan. 4, marks the official payment date:

What does “Payment Status Not Available” mean?

The Get My Payment tool on IRS.gov is designed to show the statuses of the first and second stimulus payments.

Yet some people who received their first round of checks via direct deposit are getting a status that reads “Payment Status Not Available.”

“We are unable to provide the status of your payment right now because we don’t have enough information yet (we’re working on this), or you’re not eligible for a payment,” the message reads.

The website’s FAQ page, however, is unclear whether this status is temporary or indicates that the IRS is unable to issue a second stimulus payment. The IRS appears to be making updates to its guidance.

Those who are eligible and do not get a second COVID-19 relief check may be able to claim it when they file their 2020 taxes this year. Technically, the second stimulus check is an advanced payment of this tax credit.

Taxpayers will see unclaimed stimulus funds referred to as the Recovery Rebate Credit on Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR of their taxes. Individuals and married couples filing jointly can also claim the Recovery Rebate Credit if they did not receive the full amount of the first stimulus payment.

Click here for more information on the Recovery Rebate Credit.