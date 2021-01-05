DHEC: 2,285 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 12 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 2,285 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths in South Carolina. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State to 302,003 with 5,068 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 7,442 test results from Monday, which returned a percent positive rate of 30.7%.

Additionally, the department says that as of right now, 47,496 first doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine have been administered in South Carolina and 169 second doses have been admistered.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.