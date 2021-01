Experts report 61% drop in air travel from 2019 to 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Transportation officials report more than 300 million people flew in 2020. Experts say about half of those travelers flew during the first three months of the year before the coronavirus pandemic set in. It’s a 61% drop from 2019.

The number comes after a pandemic air travel record set on Sunday. On that day alone, more than 1.3 million people passed through TSA checkpoints at airports across the country.