One airline offers 4 day sale to keep travelers flying

If you have been looking for an excuse to getaway, one airline is offering you one on a silver platter

(CNN) — If you’re planning a trip this Spring, Southwest Airlines wants to help make it happen with a 4 day sale!

You can snag a one way flight for a getaway between March and April for as low as $29-dollars.

but, here’s the catch, you only have until Thursday to book that trip.

Whether it’s hitting the slopes or sitting in the sand, southwest hopes this bargain will keep the ball rolling after the busier-than-expected holiday travel season.