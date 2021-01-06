DHEC: 4,037 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 71 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 4,037 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 71 additional deaths. This makes the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina 306,204 with 5,139 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 13,052 test results from Tuesday which produced a percent positive rate of 30.9%.

According to DHEC, 52,168 first doses and 1,107 second doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state so far.

For the latest information regarding COVID-19 in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.