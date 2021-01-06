South Carolina leaders react to protests, violence in Washington D.C.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Wednesday, protesters gathered to object to the Electoral College certification, and some stormed the U.S. Capitol building. Several leaders from South Carolina tweeted out their reactions to the events.
Senator Lindsey Graham called the violence a “national embarassment.”
Senator Tim Scott says that his team is safe.
Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley called the events un-American.
Representative Jeff Duncan urged protesters to follow police commands.
Representative Nancy Mace says she evacuated her office due to a nearby threat.
Representative Joe Wilson said that he and his staff are safe.
Governor Henry McMaster tweeted his reaction to the events at the Capitol.
Representative Ralph Norman called the actions taken “utterly unacceptable.”