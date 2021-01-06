South Carolina leaders react to protests, violence in Washington D.C.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Wednesday, protesters gathered to object to the Electoral College certification, and some stormed the U.S. Capitol building. Several leaders from South Carolina tweeted out their reactions to the events.

Senator Lindsey Graham called the violence a “national embarassment.”

I support peaceful protests but not violence and destruction. People need to leave the Capitol now! This is a national embarrassment. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 6, 2021

Senator Tim Scott says that his team is safe.

The violence occurring at the United States Capitol right now is simply unacceptable, and I fully condemn it. Team Scott is safe. God bless the U.S. Capitol Police and U.S. Secret Service for protecting us. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 6, 2021

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley called the events un-American.

Every American has the right to peacefully protest. What’s happening right now at the U.S. Capitol building is wrong and un-American. We are better than that. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 6, 2021

Representative Jeff Duncan urged protesters to follow police commands.

Please protest peacefully and obey all police demands! — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) January 6, 2021

Representative Nancy Mace says she evacuated her office due to a nearby threat.

Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby threat. Now we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police. This is wrong. This is not who we are. I’m heartbroken for our nation today. pic.twitter.com/jC9P0YfSLQ — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 6, 2021

Representative Joe Wilson said that he and his staff are safe.

I am grateful to share that my staff and I are currently safe. This protest, like all protests, should be peaceful. I encourage today’s protesters to follow Capitol Police guidelines. — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) January 6, 2021

Governor Henry McMaster tweeted his reaction to the events at the Capitol.

It is hard to believe what we are seeing at our beloved Capitol. We should be alarmed – but also deeply saddened. Protest is honored, but violence cannot be tolerated. Those who believe in America should leave the building immediately. The rule of law must prevail. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) January 6, 2021

Representative Ralph Norman called the actions taken “utterly unacceptable.”

(2/2) As the U.S. Capitol Police and other supporting law enforcement agencies work to get this situation under control, I cannot say enough about their bravery and heroism. Thank God for these men and women. — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) January 6, 2021