DHEC: 3,935 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 51 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the states latest coronavirus data as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 3,935 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 51 additional deaths in South Carolina. This makes the state’s total number of confirmed cases 310,246 with 5,189 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 11,500 test results from Wednesday which yielded a percent positive rate of 34.2%.

Currently, DHEC says 56,830 first doses and 3,511 second doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine have been administered in South Carolina.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.