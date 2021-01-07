DHEC eliminates phase 3 of vaccine rollout plan, those included now part of phase 2

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says phase three in the vaccine rollout has been eliminated and everyone is now included in phase two. The agency also provided some clarity on the transition to phase 1b, and what that might look like for South Carolinians.

The focus is still on getting people in phase 1a scheduled and vaccinated, and there are as many as 350,000 people needing to be vaccinated by January 15. When phase 1b comes around, supplies will still be limited, but officials say there will be more providers and potentially more medical staff cleared to give the vaccines, like dentists and nursing students.

The agency says at least 52,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in the state so far.