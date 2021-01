Midlands Mugshots- January 6

5/24

CRENSHAW, KEYVON TYJUAN

(56-5-1520 - SPEEDING 16 - 24 MPH OVER THE SPEED LIMIT) (56-5-750 - FAILURE TO STOP FOR BLUE LIGHT - 1ST OFFENSE) (56-5-2920 - RECKLESS DRIVING) (44-53-370 - POSSESSION 28G OR LESS MARIJUANA/10G OR LESS HASH 1ST) (56-5-2947 - CHILD ENDANGERMENT VEHICLE (MINOR)) (16-11-700 - LITTERING < 15LBS OR 27 CUBIC FEET - 1ST OFFENSE) (61-4-110 - OPEN CONTAINER OF BEER OR WINE IN MOVING VEHICLE) (56-5-950 - DISREGARD A TRAFFIC SIGNAL)-KERSHAW CO.