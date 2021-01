SC Bureau of Protective Services enhancing security at the State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Bureau of Protective Services says they are working with law enforcement to maintain enhanced security at the State House. The bureau urges anyone who sees something suspicious to call security at 803-734-2422 or 911.

BPS is coordinating with state and local law enforcement partners to maintain enhanced security at the State House. BPS reminds visitors to remain vigilant. If they see anything suspicious, please report that to officers on the grounds or call BPS security at 803-734-2422 or 911. — SCBPS (@BPS_CRO) January 7, 2021

This comes a day after violence broke out at the U.S. Capitol during the certification of the Electoral College.