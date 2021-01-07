SC Supreme Court Chief Justice: In-person appearances suspended, beginning Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In an order from Chief Justice Donald Beatty of the South Carolina Supreme Court, in-person appearances will be suspended beginning Monday, January 11. It is unclear right now how long this suspension will last.

Court dates missed due to the closure will be rescheduled and those affected will be notified via mail of their new court date.

Officials remind citizens that fines can be paid online or through the mail at Post Office Box 644 Columbia, SC 29202.

Officials also say preliminary hearings will continue to be conducted virtually.