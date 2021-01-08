CPD: Warrants issued for arrest of man accused of multiple domestic violence incidents

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says arrest warrants have been issued for a man accused of multiple domestic violence incidents. Police say 34-year-old Rodney Xavier Gilliam is wanted in connection with incidents that occurred on March 29, 2020 and December 21, 2020.

Investigators say Gilliam is accused of either stabbing, choking, kicking, punching and biting the victims, causing significant injuries during the incidents. Authorities say one of the victims was not able to open her eyes after the incident. Additionally, police say Gilliam is accused of slashing the tires on both victims’ vehicles.

If you have any information about Gilliam’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online at crimesc.com.