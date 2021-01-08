DHEC says SC hospitals can start vaccinating patients age 65 and older

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says all hospitals in the state should begin vaccinating patients who are 65 years of age and older, but only if they do not currently have COVID-19. The department said adding admitted patients 65 years and older to phase 1a is part of DHEC’s efforts to speed up the number of South Carolinians getting vaccinated.

“It is within our state’s best interest to allow hospitals to begin vaccinating their admitted patients who are aged 65 years and older,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Public Health Director. “By moving up these patients who are currently admitted in our hospitals we are ensuring that the most vulnerable among us are being vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

The health agency encourages everyone in phase 1a to be to get vaccinated no later than January 15.