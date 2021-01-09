Grab a bite! It’s Restaurant Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking to grab a bite this weekend, you can check out ‘Restaurant Week’.

The event gives you a chance to sample all the different menus right here in the Midlands, try specials and get discounts at participating restaurants.

Many of the restaurants have online ordering and take out availability.

To see a list of participating restaurants in the Midlands, visit https://restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com/

Restaurant Week runs through January 17.