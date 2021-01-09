Motorcyclist killed early Saturday morning on I-26 eastbound

COLOMBIA (WOLO): A motorcyclist traveling eastbound on I-26 just before 1:00am Saturday was hit and killed by other vehicles. It happened near mile marker 118. Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher identified the man as 34-year-old Christopher James Prewitt.

According to Coroner Fisher, Prewitt was not wearing a helmet when it appears he was in a single-vehicle accident causing him to be ejected from his motorcycle, before getting struck by two more vehicles. Prewitt was pronounced dead on scene as a result of his injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.