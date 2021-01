3,667 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths in SC Sunday

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Sunday, DHEC reported 3,667 new cases of Covid-19 in South Carolina, and 48 new confirmed deaths.

The total number of cases in our state is now at 323,855 and 5,315 total deaths.

Of the 12,821 most recent Covid-19 tests taken, DHEC says 28.6% positive.