Ben & Jerry’s introduces “Doggie Desserts” for your furry friend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Your pups won’t have to beg for a bite of your dessert anymore, because Ben & Jerry’s is making dog ice cream. Their frozen “Doggie Desserts” are available in two flavors, featuring peanut butter and swirls or pumpkin and mini cookies.

The frozen treats cost about $3 for a four ounce cup or $5 for a pack of four. These goodies can be purchased in grocery and pet stores now in the freezer isle.