More than 80 people have been arrested so far for involvement in U.S. Capitol riot

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to CNN, at least 83 people involved in the Capitol riot have been arrested. One of the latest people to face charges is an Arizona man who was seen carrying a spear on Wednesday. He faces one count of entering or remaining in a restricted building and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Florida resident Adam Johnson faces those same charges, plus one count of theft of government property. He was seen removing the House Speaker’s podium.

The FBI is still looking for more suspects.