DHEC: 1,361 new coronavirus cases reported, systems issue still displaying low numbers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Monday. The department notes that they are still experiencing an internal systems issue that is responsible for the low numbers reported. DHEC says they will update this data when the issue is fixed.

DHEC reports 1,361 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29 additional deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State to 328,028 with 5,358 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 4,496 test results from Monday, which produced a percent positive rate of 30.3%.

According to the department, 105,856 total coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.