Dominion Energy SC to test sirens at Lake Murray Dam today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Dominion Energy South Carolina will conduct the annual test of its Lake Murray Dam inundation sirens in Richland and Lexington counties today at Noon.

Officials say it will last for three minutes.

According to Dominion, the inundation siren system includes 10 rotating sirens at locations across both Richland and Lexington counties.

The company also said these siren tests helps ensure they are prepared for any flooding issues that may occur.

They also conduct a monthly, one-minute test of the Lake Murray Dam inundation sirens for safety purposes.