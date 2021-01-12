For those 70 years old and up, here’s how you can schedule your coronavirus vaccine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and Governor Henry McMaster announced that, beginning Wednesday, individuals age 70 and older can schedule a coronavirus vaccination, regardless of health status. On Tuesday, DHEC provided more information about how to schedule a vaccination.

Beginning Wednesday, a map will go live at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator which will provide contact information to schedule an appointment at locations near you. Individuals can also call 1-855-472-3432 for help locating contact information for scheduling appointments.

DHEC says you do not need to be a resident to be vaccinated, you will need to bring your ID with you as a proof of your age.

Appointments are required in order to be vaccinated as sites will not accept walk-in patients.

The latest coronavirus vaccine information can be found at scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.