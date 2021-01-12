Parler sues Amazon after being removed from platform

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The social media platform, Parler, is suing Amazon in response to being deplatformed. The lawsuit alleges an antitrust violation, breach of contract, and interference with the company’s business relationships with users.

Parler is a social network heavily used by supporters of President Trump, including those who participated in last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol. Amazon, Apple and Google cut ties with the site. Apple and Google removed the app from their stores late last week, saying the platform violated their requirement to moderate dangerous content.