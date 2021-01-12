Pfizer hoping to deliver 2 billion vaccine doses globally by the end of the year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Pfizer BioNTech says they’re hoping to deliver at least two billion vaccine doses globally by the end of the year. Monday’s number is well over the 1.3 billion doses previously mentioned.

The reason they’re aiming for two billion is because the vaccine label initially said each vial had five doses, but it was discovered there was actually enough for six doses.

More than 32 million doses have shipped around the world as of Sunday.