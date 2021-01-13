DHEC: 4,673 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 42 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday. DHEC says they are still experiencing an internal systems issue that is causing the data to reflect lower numbers. The data will be updated once the issue is resolved.

DHEC reports 4,673 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 42 additional deaths in South Carolina. This makes the total number of confirmed cases in the state 332,990 with 5,402 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 17,245 test results from the latest period, which produced a percent positive rate of 27.1%.

According to DHEC, 114,970 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far.

For the latest information regarding COVID-19 in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.