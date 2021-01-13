KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a collision where the vehicle caught fire on Tuesday.

Coroner David West says Rosemary Johnson, 50, died on U.S. Highway 1 near Mecklenburg Road from her injuries.

According to Highway Patrol, after 6 a.m., Johnson was driving south on Highway 1 in a 2004 Mitsubishi, when she went off the left side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.

Troopers say the vehicle later caught on fire.

This incident remains under investigation.