Lexington Co. Workcamp to offer free home repairs for those in need in June

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One event is giving those in need free home repairs at the Lexington County Workcamp this summer!

The event, sponsored by Cherokee Presbyterian Church & non-profit Group Mission Trips, runs from June 20 – 26.

Curtis spoke with Rev. Liz Cely, Director of Youth and Children’s Ministries at Cherokee Presbyterian Church, about the importance of this mission to help others.

Officials say as many as 400 teenagers and adults across the United States, will travel to Gilbert, Red Bank, Pelion, Batesburg-Leesville and Lexington, to improve approximately 50 – 70 homes of qualified elderly, disabled, veterans, and low-income residents.

The free home repairs include building wheelchair ramps, mending and building porches, painting, and much more.

If you want your home to be fixed up for free, applications are due on February 1.

To apply or to learn more about how to volunteer, visit Lexington County Workcamp’s website by clicking here.