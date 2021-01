Rep. Nancy Mace makes first House speech, Rep. Tom Rice votes in favor of impeachment

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In what came as a surprise in Wednesday’s vote, Representative Tom Rice of South Carolina, a staunch conservative, was one of the 10 Republicans who voted in favor of impeachment.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace of South Carolina delivered her first speech on the floor of the House during Wednesday’s impeachment proceedings. Mace says impeachment is not the way to hold the president accountable.