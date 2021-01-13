Richland School District One extends e-learning through Jan. 29

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland School District One is extending its e-learning period through January 29.

Superintendent Craig Witherspoon says this decision was made to avoid a situation in which a series of schools have to close due to staffing concerns of COVID-19 positivity rates, isolation and quarantine protocols.

He continued by saying this allows the district an opportunity to assess vaccination protocols for teachers and other staff.

Witherspoon says the district is continuing to monitor the health data and other indicators to help navigate students, teachers and staff through the COVID-19 pandemic.