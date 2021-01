YouTube bans President Trump’s channel for at least a week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– YouTube is the latest internet platform to take action against President Donald Trump. The video sharing site has banned his channel for at least a week, and could extend that.

YouTube says a recent video on Trump’s channel earned what it calls a “strike,” but would not specify the content of that video, only said it incited violence. The video has been removed and his channel can no longer upload videos.