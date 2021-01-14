Officials warn Americans not to mistake their stimulus payments for junk mail

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials are warning Americans not to mistake their new economic stimulus payments for junk mail. The IRS says about eight million people will receive their payments in debit cards mailed to their homes.

Government officials are asking people to keep an eye on their mail and make sure they do not throw their payments away. AARP says some of its members did that, after mistaking their payments for scams. The legitimate debit cards come in white envelopes with a Treasury Department seal.

The IRS says its’ deadline is Friday to get the money into accounts.