Orangeburg County Schools to keep classes online through the end of the month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement released Thursday, the Orangeburg County School District says they will continue with their 100% virtual learning model through the end of January. The district cites concerns over the coronavirus in the community as a reason for this extension. The district originally planned to return to a hybrid learning model on January 19.

“We certainly understand the challenges that families, especially working parents, are facing as a result of the pandemic’s continued impact on our community and schools,” Orangeburg’s Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster commented. “Please know that our goal is to return to a more traditional educational model for students and families who would prefer that model as quickly as it is safe and reasonable to do so.”

The district says meal distribution will continue, with the next pickup along bus routes being Friday, January 15.