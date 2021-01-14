Pedestrian hit by a vehicle dies on North Road in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday.

Troopers say it happened on North Road near Willington Drive around 7:10 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2020 Toyota 4 Door Sedan was driving west on North Road, when the pedestrian, who was walking across the road, was hit.

Authorities say the pedestrian died on scene while the Toyota driver was not injured and wore a seat belt.

Highway Patrol and the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office are investigating this incident.