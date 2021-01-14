Prayer vigil set for Sumter teen missing since the day after Christmas

The search for the missing teen continues as members of the community plan a prayer vigil

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The search continues in Sumter for a teen missing since the day after Christmas.

A family friend says a prayer vigil will take part this Friday night January 15th at the Beacon Theatre on Broad Street beginning at six in the evening.

They say volunteers will also hold another ground search the following Saturday January 16th. Those who are willing to join them and help in their search is asked to meet at the Gamecock Shrine Club at 9 AM Saturday morning.