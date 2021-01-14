Prayer vigil set for Sumter teen missing since the day after Christmas

The search for the missing teen continues as members of the community plan a prayer vigil
ABC Columbia Site Staff,

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The search continues in Sumter for a teen missing since the day after Christmas.

A family friend says a prayer vigil will take part this Friday night January 15th  at the Beacon Theatre on Broad Street beginning at six in the evening.

They say volunteers will also hold another ground search the following Saturday January 16th. Those who are willing to join them and help in their search is asked to meet at the Gamecock Shrine Club at 9 AM Saturday morning.

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features, Local News, Sumter

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts