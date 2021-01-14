Rep. Tom Rice crosses party lines, votes for impeachment of Donald Trump

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One of the 10 Republicans who voted in favor of impeaching President Trump was Congressman Tom Rice, who represents the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.

In a statement, Rice said, “For hours while the riots continued, the president communicated only on Twitter and offered only weak requests for restraint.” He went on to say, “this utter failure is inexcusable.”

All other South Carolina representatives voted along party lines.