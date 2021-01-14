SLED & Crimestoppers still investigating a triple murder in Bowman last year

1/3 (Courtesy: SLED) Austin Lee Benjamin

2/3 (Courtesy: SLED) Altonio Jaquan Smith

3/3 (Courtesy: SLED) Malik Kevon Glover





BOWMAN, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division & Midlands Crimestoppers are still investigating a triple murder in Bowman last year during the Memorial Day weekend.

Authorities say the fatal shooting happened during a social gathering on May 26, near the intersection of Dibble Street and Rail Street.

According to investigators, Austin Lee Benjamin, 17, Altonio Jaquan Smith, 19, and Malik Kevon Glover, 24, were killed in the shooting.

Officials say several other victims were injured in the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, you can remain anonymous if you submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

A cash reward up to a $1,000 is being offered for any tip that leads to an arrest.