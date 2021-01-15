Consumer Report: No more Disneyland annual passes, new Samsung tech and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In consumer news, it’s not tax time just yet, but the IRS Free File is now open. The IRS works with companies to help Americans prepare and file their taxes. The service is available to anyone who makes adjusted gross income of $72,000 or less.

It was a bad December for retailers. The Commerce Department announced retail sells were down 7% in December from November. The bad news for the retail sector is part of the bigger picture that the economic recovery is taking an overall hit in the final months of 2020.

Disneyland announced it is ending its annual pass program this year due to “continued uncertainty” of the COVID-19 pandemic. Disneyland is currently being used as a COVID-19 vaccination site. Disney Park officials say people with passes will get refunds. As for Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, annual passes are still valid, but guest capacity is limited.

Samsung phone users, you’re in luck. Samsung just rolled out a series of new devices Thursday, including three new phones and earbuds. The new phones in the Galaxy S-21 lineup are smarter, but come with cheaper prices, however, they don’t come with headphones or a charger.

Prices start at nearly $800 which is $200 cheaper than previous models. If you’re interested in their new earbuds, they have enhanced noise cancellation and an ambient sound feature.