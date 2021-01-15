DHEC: 1,845 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 93 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Thursday. DHEC notes that the data currently available is lower than the actual number of cases and deaths, due to an internal systems issue. The data will be updated when the issue is fixed.

DHEC reports 1,845 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 93 additional deaths in the Palmetto State. This makes the state’s total number of confirmed cases 341,597 with 5,513 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 11,153 test results from Thursday which yielded a percent positive rate of 16.5%.

According to the department, 146,219 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.