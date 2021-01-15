RCSD asking for help identifying a suspect who robbed a Dollar General

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of an armed robbery at the Dollar General located at 7925 Wilson Boulevard. On Wednesday, investigators say a woman presented a weapon to an employee and demanded money.

Rcsd Dollar General Armed Robbery Suspect

Armed robbery suspect.
Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff’s Department

Authorities believe this woman is also connected to a similar incident in Kershaw County.

Deputies say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see her, call 911 or submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.

