RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say an attempted drug deal & robbery led to three men fatally shot on Sunday.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says Jaquan Boatwright, Raekwon Malone and Khorrey Jones all died from their injuries after the shooting on Zimalcrest Drive.

According to investigators, around 5:40 p.m., the three men were involved in an attempted drug deal and robbery that led to each of them shooting at each other.

Authorities say two of them died on scene while one died at the hospital.

Deputies say no charges will be filed in this incident and they’re not searching for any other suspects at this time.