Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will attend Joe Biden’s inauguration

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Senator Lindsey Graham says he will attend Joe Biden’s inauguration. The South Carolina congressman held a Zoom call with ABC Columbia News Friday.

Senator Graham also talked about the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Graham says he believes there is nothing to be gained from the impeachment moving forward.

Graham also condemned the U.S. Capitol rioters and says they should be prosecuted.