So You Say We Can’t Transfer to Renewable Engergy?

Lots of folks say that we can’t transfer to renewable energy. It’s not feasible. It’s too costly. All of these arguments are simply not true. Many states are well along the path. Here are the top 5 with what percent of their electricity is being generated from renewable sources right now.

1-Vermont 89.3%

2-Washington 36.5

3-Oregon 35.2

4-Montana 31.3

5-Idaho 21.3

And here’s a link to how we can do this for every state. And it’s NOT more expensive. It’s LESS expensive that what we’re doing now. One glaring example is right here in South Carolina: Imagine if instead of wasting $9 billion in failed nuclear power, we invested in renewable energy like wind and solar.

http://web.stanford.edu/group/efmh/jacobson/Articles/I/USStatesWWS.pdf