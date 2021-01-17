KCSO shuts down rumors of KKK violence

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Rumors circulating around Kershaw County Sunday about KKK activity on Highway 61 in Lugoff ahead of Wednesday’s inauguration, caught the attention of the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

On their Facebook page, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan says there is absolutely no credible information any such activity has taken place.

Sheriff Boan writes, “Your KCSO continues to coordinate with local and bordering agencies, SLED, and Dept of Homeland Security. We currently have no credible information about threats of violence in Kershaw County connected to the upcoming presidential inauguration. Like every other agency in America, we have all of our available resources on standby out of an abundance of caution. But again, we have absolutely no credible information that any violence is planned anywhere in our county.”